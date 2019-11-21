Azerbaijani president arrives in Sumgayit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Sumgayit, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The president laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Sumgayit.

Head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Aliyev of the work carried out in the city.

President Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

