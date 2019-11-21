Ali Hasanov: Those involved in illegal migration will be duly punished

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Issues, Head of Department Ali Hasanov commented on the issue of the "emigrant business" of the opposition and the deportation of a number of Azerbaijanis from Germany, Trend reports.

Ali Hasanov said that he is sympathetic to the liberal lifestyle in the West.

"But we condemn this disgrace associated with organization of accommodation in the West of those who, without having achieved significant success in the socio-political, economic spheres, for one reason or another leave their country and go abroad," Hasanov added.

"We have long known that some opposition parties, including their representatives, are engaged in this matter. We have repeatedly stated this and tried to convict them of it. But, unfortunately, the opposition parties did not admit why they send these people abroad under other names, with fake documents. We are well aware of their lifestyle and the conditions created on campuses," Hasanov said.

"The Azerbaijani state is doing and will continue to do everything possible to accommodate, provide work, and re-adapt deportees so that they can feel themselves worthy citizens of their country. At the same time, I believe that people involved in sending Azerbaijani citizens using fake documents to foreign countries will be duly punished. From now on, the citizens of Azerbaijan will be even closer to their statehood."

The assistant to the Azerbaijani president also commented on rumors about the alleged detention of deported Azerbaijanis for various reasons. He noted that these rumors have no ground.

"Naturally, the activities of each of them are being investigated and will be established. We are obliged to provide the necessary conditions for the life and work of each Azerbaijani citizen. At the center of the policy of the state and the president is the human factor, the interests of people and citizens," Hasanov said.

"Therefore, the necessary conditions will be created and support will be provided for the future of these people as Azerbaijani citizens. As for groups or persons who have committed crimes, in this regard, law enforcement agencies are conducting an appropriate investigation. People involved in illegal migration will be duly punished."

