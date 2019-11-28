Azerbaijan highly appreciates partnership with EU

28 November 2019 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the partnership with the EU, Chairman of the Center for International Relations Analysis Farid Shafiyev said during a round table held in connection with the visit of the Visegrad Group delegation, Trend reports from the event.

The chairman stressed that Azerbaijan is always ready to maintain deep, equal relations with partners.

Shafiyev noted that although Azerbaijan supports integration processes in the Eurozone, EU membership is not included in Azerbaijan's list of preferences.

A round table is being held at the Center for International Relations Analysis with the participation of delegations of Visegrad Group foreign ministries who arrived in Azerbaijan with a visit.

The round table includes discussions on energy issues, relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, as well as in the Caspian region and with neighboring countries.



