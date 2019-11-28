Azerbaijan attaches great importance to de't of comprehensive ties with Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Slovakia in all spheres, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remark at the opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

"The relations are developing well and mutual visits also contribute to this,” Hasanov added. “The relations between the parliaments of the two countries are also developing. Many documents have been signed between the countries.”

“There is a considerable potential for further development of relations in various sectors of the economy,” the deputy foreign minister added. ‘The embassies contribute to the development of bilateral relations. Azerbaijan appreciates the opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy in Baku. I am sure that the diplomatic mission will serve to further strengthen the friendly relations."

