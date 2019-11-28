Azerbaijan attaches great importance to de't of comprehensive ties with Slovakia

28 November 2019 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Slovakia in all spheres, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remark at the opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

"The relations are developing well and mutual visits also contribute to this,” Hasanov added. “The relations between the parliaments of the two countries are also developing. Many documents have been signed between the countries.”

“There is a considerable potential for further development of relations in various sectors of the economy,” the deputy foreign minister added. ‘The embassies contribute to the development of bilateral relations. Azerbaijan appreciates the opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy in Baku. I am sure that the diplomatic mission will serve to further strengthen the friendly relations."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Polish expert at roundtable in Baku: EU always offers its knowledge and experience
Politics 13:45
FM: Opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 13:41
FM: Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists - positive step (PHOTO)
Politics 13:41
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs (PHOTO)
Politics 13:39
Azerbaijan highly appreciates partnership with EU
Politics 12:01
Murat LeCompte: TANAP to turn Azerbaijan into Turkey’s second largest gas supplier (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:16
Latest
Turkey's chemical products exports to Uzbekistan exceed $201M in 2019 so far
World 13:52
Kazakhstan, Russia eye to create tourist area at Baikonur SEZ (Exclusive)
Business 13:50
Polish expert at roundtable in Baku: EU always offers its knowledge and experience
Politics 13:45
FM: Opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 13:41
FM: Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists - positive step (PHOTO)
Politics 13:41
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs (PHOTO)
Politics 13:39
Oil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
Oil&Gas 13:38
Number of Kyrgyz companies registered in Turkey in 10 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 13:20
Azerbaijan's Baku Inshaat Ltd announces growth of industrial production
Business 13:18