President Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian minister of information and communications technology (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

4 December 2019 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 15:08 on Dec.3)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Information and Communications Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

Welcoming members of the delegation, President Ilham Aliyev said: Welcome! Good to see you again. I am glad that Iran is participating in the exhibition at a high level – at the ministerial level. We last met during the exhibition. I am confident of the wonderful future of our cooperation in the sphere you are leading, as in all areas.

As you know, I had a meeting with President Rouhani at the end of October. Our meetings are held on a regular basis. More than 10 meetings have been held over the past few years. All of them were very productive. Many issues have been resolved. I am glad that the agreements reached are being implemented.

Today, our Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev is visiting Iran, where he will hold talks on further cooperation. Of course, although many issues have already been implemented, there are still issues that need to be addressed. I am sure that they will be resolved as well. In recent years, we have achieved very good results, especially in the fields of transport, energy and trade. At the same time, the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea has been signed. This is also a historic achievement. In a nutshell, the bilateral agenda is quite broad. This year has been very fruitful for bilateral ties. I am sure that 2020 will also be successful for cooperation. Welcome again!

The Minister of Information and Communications Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said: In the name of Allah. I am very glad to meet with you again as part of the exhibition this year, as part of my visit to Azerbaijan. Thank you for your time. Budget discussions are under way in our country now. From morning to night, I participate in budget discussions and meetings. Last night I spoke with President Dr. Rouhani. I told him that I was going on a visit to Azerbaijan, and he conveyed special greetings to you. I also met with Mr. Shahin Mustafayev at the airport last night and we talked and discussed things for 10 minutes.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for President Hassan Rouhani’s greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Iranian president.

