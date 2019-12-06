Ali Ahmadov: YAP to be able to maintain its majority in parliament

6 December 2019 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) will be able to maintain its majority in the parliament, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of YAP Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

The deputy prime minister noted that YAP is looking forward to holding early parliamentary elections.

"The YAP will actively participate in parliamentary elections by nominating its candidates. The high rating of the YAP chairman Ilham Aliyev gives us hope that the candidates nominated by the YAP will receive the votes of the majority of Azerbaijani voters," Ahmadov said.

"I believe that all citizens of Azerbaijan positively assess the initiative of the YAP on the dissolution of the parliament. Thus, we are witnessing adherence of another government branch - the parliament to the large-scale reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev. The involvement of parliament in reforms will help accelerate them," Ahmadov added.

