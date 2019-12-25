President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 10:55).

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel George Deek.

Ambassador Deek reviewed a guard of honor, and presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

George Deek said he is pleased to be appointed as the ambassador to Azerbaijan and noted that multicultural and tolerant environment existing in the country made deep impressions on him.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s great efforts and significant strides towards developing interreligious dialogue on the international arena, saying this was highly appreciated by the international community.

The head of state noted that representatives of all religions and nationalities live in peace and friendly atmosphere in Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in economic, trade, tourism, humanitarian and agricultural areas.

