President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

25 December 2019 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 10:55).

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel George Deek.

Ambassador Deek reviewed a guard of honor, and presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

George Deek said he is pleased to be appointed as the ambassador to Azerbaijan and noted that multicultural and tolerant environment existing in the country made deep impressions on him.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s great efforts and significant strides towards developing interreligious dialogue on the international arena, saying this was highly appreciated by the international community.

The head of state noted that representatives of all religions and nationalities live in peace and friendly atmosphere in Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in economic, trade, tourism, humanitarian and agricultural areas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan pursues large-scale, elaborate social security policy
Politics 16:47
Israel's Harel, Canada's Manulife to invest in U.S. real estate
Israel 13:39
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Algerian ambassador (PHOTO)
Society 11:02
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 10:55
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Central Boulevard Street in Baku White City (PHOTO)
Politics 10:09
King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani president
Politics 24 December 20:41
Latest
More than 200 farmers collaborate with From Village to City network in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 18:38
Iran discloses volume of investments made in free trade zones
Business 18:31
Turkish ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 18:30
Turkish Pegasus Airlines expands fleet
Turkey 18:23
Melamine production park to be established in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province
Business 18:23
Total volume of non-bank deposits in banking sector of Georgia increases
Finance 18:06
Egypt inks four major oil & gas deals, four more pending
Oil&Gas 18:05
WB to finance commercialization of Uzbekistan's scientific developments
Business 17:59
Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency to simplify export of plants to EU
Business 17:57