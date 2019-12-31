First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)

31 December 2019 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have visited the Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder operating under the “United and Healthy” Public Union in Narimanov district, Baku.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva celebrated 31 December- World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at the Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder which is supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The children with autism spectrum disorder demonstrated their talent.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva performed a song with the choir operating under the center.

Mehriban Aliyeva then made a cake together with the children and talked to them.

A graduate of the center, a second-year student of the Azerbaijan University of Culture and Arts Alisahib Bayramov and other children also played the piano.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also performed a song.

The First Vice-President then tasted the cake she made with the children.

Chairperson of the Public Union Aytan Eynalova noted that properly trained specialists are engaged in taking care of 70 children here.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the center’s staff, children undergoing treatment here, and their family members on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, and wished them success.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
  • First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
Related news
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
Politics 18:32
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends traditional New Year party for children arranged by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 18:04
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year
Politics 17:56
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children undergoing treatment at National Hematology & Transfusion Center (PHOTO)
Politics 30 December 13:04
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends concert program to mark Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, New Year at Int’l Mugham Center (PHOTO)
Politics 30 December 13:04
Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva appointed
Politics 26 December 11:49
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
Politics 18:32
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva organizes another charity action (PHOTO)
Politics 18:13
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends traditional New Year party for children arranged by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 18:04
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year
Politics 17:56
Election results annulled in one of Azerbaijani municipalities
Politics 17:51
Hong Kong protesters stage New Year marches
China 17:40
15 injured as bus falls into gorge in India’s Himachal state
Other News 16:04
Six killed, seven injured in road accident in western Uganda
Other News 15:18
Air pollution kills 17 in Kabul
World 13:50