ODIHR observers on visit in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are on a visit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The delegation of observers is led by the head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission (EOM), Ambassador Peter Tejler.

The visit aims to inform about the role of the EOM, consisting of ODIHR observers, and planned activities during the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

