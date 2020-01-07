ODIHR observers on visit in Azerbaijan

7 January 2020 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are on a visit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The delegation of observers is led by the head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission (EOM), Ambassador Peter Tejler.

The visit aims to inform about the role of the EOM, consisting of ODIHR observers, and planned activities during the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia to build first McDonald’s bread factory in Caucasus region
Business 11:26
Ambassador: Connectivity is clearly Azerbaijan’s priority and Belgium can be an important partner
Transport 10:45
Jankauskas: Conclusion of new agreement with Azerbaijan remains among top priorities for EU
Politics 09:30
Azerbaijan has become remarkable country on global scale - Russian news agency
Politics 09:30
Azerbaijan starts development of test project in renewable sector (Interview)
Oil&Gas 08:15
26 years pass since successful Horadiz operation of Azerbaijani army
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 January 21:26
Latest
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy converters via tender
Tenders 13:47
Uzbekistan's GDP growth in 2019 exceeds expectations
Business 13:35
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy fuel via tender
Tenders 13:33
Iran's exports via ports of its Bushehr port disclosed
Business 13:32
Azerbaijan high-ranking officials attend opening of administrative building of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (PHOTO)
Politics 13:29
Iranian parliament adopts resolution against US
Iran 13:19
France, U.S. set two week target for resolving digital tax spat
Europe 13:10
BP to sell North Sea interests to Premier Oil
Oil&Gas 13:03
Daimler sued for $1 billion in German court over diesel cheating
Europe 12:54