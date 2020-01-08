Embassy in Iran clarifying situation with Azerbaijani citizens of crashed Ukrainian plane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran is clarifying the presence of Azerbaijanis among those killed in the Ukrainian plane crash, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Jan. 8.

“The embassy is clarifying the presence of Azerbaijanis among the dead,” the ministry said. “As soon as any information appears, the public will be informed.”

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

