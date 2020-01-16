Deputy PM talks effect of non-used resources of Azerbaijan's occupied lands on country's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The non-use of resources of about 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories under Armenian occupation leaves its mark on the overall development of Azerbaijan's economy, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at a conference on identifying priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years, Trend reports Jan. 16.

Ahmadov also said that this problem is a social burden as well, because of Azerbaijan's refugees and internally displaced persons.

The official pointed out that he Azerbaijani government is engaged in solving very important problems that arose for reasons not depending on the country.

“They need the help of the Azerbaijani state, and the government is doing important work to meet their needs,” the deputy prime minister said. “A significant part of the resources that Azerbaijan possesses, is directed towards meeting the needs of internally displaced persons. The Azerbaijani government is carrying out important work for this, spending major amounts of money on it.”

The deputy prime minister added that in the context of ongoing injustice against Azerbaijan, international organizations should demonstrate a tougher reaction in this regard.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

