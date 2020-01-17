Azerbaijani defense minister meets personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office

17 January 2020 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on Jan. 17, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the current situation at the contact line of the troops, the results of the monitoring and the settlement of the conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

