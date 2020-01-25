MFA: Azerbaijan shares grief of brotherly Turkish people, ready to provide any help

25 January 2020 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Turkey in connection with the recent earthquake, Trend reports Jan. 25.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the earthquake in fraternal Turkey,” reads the statement by the ministry. “Azerbaijan shares the grief of the fraternal people of Turkey, stands by the country and is ready to provide any assistance.”

At least 20 people were killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Jan. 24 at 20:55 (GMT +3) in Sivrice district of Turkey’s eastern Elazig province, and about 1,500 people were injured.

There are no Azerbaijanis among victims.

