Turkish MP: Parliamentary elections to greatly strengthen reforms in Azerbaijan

5 February 2020 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan will be held in democratic conditions and will contribute to the further development of the country, Turkish MP, former head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group at the Turkish Grand National Assembly Necdet Unuvar said, Trend reports referring to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Feb. 5.

Unuvar emphasized that all the elections held are extremely important from the point of view of strengthening the country.

“Every elections held in Azerbaijan strengthen the country in terms of the economy, social sphere and politics,” the MP said. “In addition, these elections will make significant contribution to the implementation of reforms in Azerbaijan.”

Unuvar also noted Azerbaijan’s important geostrategic location and its significant role in global energy supply.

