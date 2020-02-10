Italian senator: Italy should apply some of Azerbaijan's election voting rules (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Italian observation mission was satisfied with the observance of all the requirements of the electoral law at the early parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, Trend reports from a press conference on the elections.

Italian observers noted the special attention that was paid to the observance of the law at polling stations.

Italian observer, Member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Rossana Boldi said that she was very interested in observing the election process in Azerbaijan.

"We were in the center of Baku and on the periphery, particularly in the vicinity of the capital and in the city of Sumgayit. Members of election commissions equally approached the verification of voters' documents and the use of ultraviolet markings to prevent re-voting," Rossana Boldi said.

The Italian observer noted that it was strictly forbidden to take photographs, as well as approach ballots at polling stations for non-voters.

Moreover, the Italian MP found it interesting that most of the candidates in the polling stations observed by her were independent and self-nominated, as well as the fact that there were many young candidates and women on the list, which indicates a democratic approach to the whole process.

In general, Rossana Boldi concluded that the elections were very active and in full accordance with international standards.

Senator, Deputy Chairman of the Forza Italy party Maria Rizzotti also noted satisfaction with strict adherence to voting rules.

"The list of voters that we saw at polling stations is not used in Italy and we would like to apply this experience along with UV marking," the Italian senator said.