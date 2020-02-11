Chinese Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on successful parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The parliamentary elections were successfully held in Azerbaijan a few days ago, Spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said at a press-conference in Baku.

Shuang was commenting on the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan held on February 9, Trend reports on Feb. 11.

“In this regard, the Chinese side congratulates Azerbaijan and sincerely wishes the Azerbaijani people further success in the development of the country,” spokesman said.

"The Chinese side appreciates bilateral relations with friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan,” Shuang said. “While strengthening mutual support and establishing cooperation with Azerbaijan at the highest level within the One Belt - One Road Initiative, China wants the relations between the two countries to rise to a new level."

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.