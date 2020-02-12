President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Kurdamir branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Kurdamir branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the enterprise.

President Ilham Aliyev met with carpet weavers.

The head of state then cut the carpet woven here.