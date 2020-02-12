President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO)

Politics 12 February 2020 15:32 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have met with prominent representative of the national mugham art, People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov at the Heydar Aliyev Center and viewed several exhibitions organized here.

Greeting the People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Alibaba muallim, first of all I would like to sincerely wish you a happy 90th birthday. I wish you good health and a long life. A week ago, I signed an executive order to award you with a high order of the Azerbaijan state – the Order of “Sharaf”. Today I will present this high award to you.

You have been delighting our people with your performing art for many years. Both as a remarkable performer, khanende, and as a wonderful composer, you have made a great contribution to the treasury of Azerbaijani musical culture. You have composed more than 100 songs. The folk songs and mughams you have performed give people special pleasure. The people wholeheartedly love you – you are a great master and a wonderful person. You epitomize Azerbaijani intelligentsia. You possess high human qualities. You are a very kind and fair person who is always ready to share his knowledge and skill with the younger generation. Your exceptional contributions to this field have been highly appreciated because many of our outstanding mugham performers are graduates of your school, if I may say so.

Mugham is our national asset. You have played a special role in preserving this national asset. In particular, I should note that, thanks to television, the regular mugham contests cover millions of viewers. Watching these contests, our people, even people who are far from music, study the true essence and subtleties of mugham. The performances by young performers and especially the analysis by the jury are of particular interest. The true essence and the subtleties of mugham are explained in the comments of the jury. You treat young performers with great generosity. Sometimes I see that you cheer them up so that they keep up their spirits. At the same time, you point out their mistakes and show the right path. I believe that this is the very merits of a master. You are one of the people who do not lock into their art but enjoy sharing it. You want the mugham to live on, so that young people can join this art.

I must also say that television contests have been held for many years at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. I believe that this is of particular importance not only for promoting our musical culture, but also our spiritual values in general. I am very glad that the vast majority of our youth is attached to national music. This does not happen in every country. There are countries where national music remains on the sidelines. Some trendy examples of international music prevail. I believe that our advantage and happiness consist in the fact that young people are also attached to national music. It is our sacred duty to preserve and develop mugham. The international mugham festivals held in our country several times have also played a special role. Performers from many countries come to these festivals. By conducting this festival in Azerbaijan, we prove once again that mugham is our art, that the homeland of mugham is Azerbaijan, and we communicate it to the whole world. This shows how talented our people are, that our national art enjoys great love beyond our borders and that it lives in many countries.

The Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people appreciate your activities. Twenty years ago, on the basis of an order of great leader Heydar Aliyev, you were awarded the Order of “Shohrat”. Ten years ago, by my order, you received the Order of “Istiglal”. A week ago, on 4 February, you were awarded the Order of “Sharaf”. Please allow me to present this order to you.

Х Х Х

President Ilham Aliyev presented the "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov.

Х Х Х

President Ilham Aliyev: Congratulations!

Alibaba Mammadov: Thank you very much, dear and esteemed Mr. President.

I am a happy khanende because the state has always shown concern for me. Our great leader gave a very high praise to my performing art. I can talk about this for a long time. Thank you, thank you very much. I am happy, I consider myself a happy person. I have lived to be 90 and continuously served our people for 70 years. This is enough for me. But it is a great honor for me to receive this order from your hands today. Once again, I sincerely thank you for the many kind words you said about me. This is a very high assessment. Believe me, I like to talk but am lost for words in front of you. Today you mentioned all the facets of my activities. You spoke as if a great musician praised me. Thank you! Thank you for treating our folk music and performers with such deep respect. Thank you! Thank you, Mrs. Aliyeva. Mrs. Aliyeva visited our home and it still seems like a dream to me. Everyone says that it reverberated a lot. Wherever I go, everyone talks about that meeting. May Allah protect her!

May Allah protect you! May Allah protect you for the benefit of our people. Our country is developing and becoming more ever beautiful with every day. You are creating miracles. I am a native of Baku, I grew up in Baku, but I can’t recognize the Baku of today. I am a sincere person. I never tell lies and never do no harm to anyone. That is my ideal. Therefore, I have not seen and will never see any more respect for myself. Once again, I want to say “Thank you!” May Allah protect you!

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much, Alibaba muallim.

Alibaba Mammadov: Thank you, Mrs. Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva: Thank you very much, Alibaba muallim. All Azerbaijani people love you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: This is a very momentous day for us because we are giving you this high award. We hope you are always as energetic and live on to create.

Alibaba Mammadov: Thanks to you. This is really the case. I haven’t seen so much respect for a khanende. Tremendous respect.

President Ilham Aliyev: You deserve it. The high award presented to you is a manifestation of state attention to art because it was art that has preserved us as a people, as a nation for centuries. We know our history very well. For many years, for decades, for centuries, we were deprived of independence, but did not lose our language, our religion, our music, our spirituality. This is what has preserved us – art, music, literature, language, national values. Mugham embodies all these factors. Therefore, it is our sacred duty to protect and develop mugham. We see that there are different trends in world music today. They inevitably cross our borders too, because this is an issue where restrictions are impossible. If young people move away from their national values, their music, then how can they be patriotic in the future?! How can they protect the interests of independent Azerbaijan?! Young people should have the national spirit, and our music, among other things, is the source of that. In particular, Azerbaijan is the cradle of such universal art as mugham.

Alibaba Mammadov: This is true. Azerbaijan is indeed the cradle, and we can say this out loud. As a member of the jury and a performer of mugham, I have always explicitly said that mugham is ours. If you don’t believe that, then come and see. Thanks to Mehriban Aliyeva, as she said that mugham is ours. She has built a center for us, opened the way for mugham, for contests. Thanks to these contests, we are now known all over the world. They have really helped me personally. This is really the case. So thank you for keeping our music alive. The great leader has always said that mugham is our national treasure. Mr. President also says that mugham is our national treasure. The First Lady says that mugham is our national treasure. As an elder, I want to talk a little about mugham. Mugham is an art form that no-one can claim to have created it. He has no creator. If there were, then our great master Uzeyir would have created a number of mughams. It doesn’t work like that, it is impossible. This is music comes from God, it is divine music. Like the Koran, it is also divine music. Therefore, sometimes I am surprised to see a child singing a passage that I do not know myself. This does not come from him, but from God. Therefore, thanks to you, we say that mugham belongs to Azerbaijan. There is no such mugham as in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev: That's right.

Mehriban Aliyeva: You are right.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, Alibaba muallim.

XXX

President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then viewed exhibitions at the center.

President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan meets vice-rector of ADA University
Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan meets vice-rector of ADA University
Azerbaijani state committee meets diaspora in Ar-Riyadh
Azerbaijani state committee meets diaspora in Ar-Riyadh
Meeting held with Azerbaijanis living in Dubai
Meeting held with Azerbaijanis living in Dubai
Loading Bars
Latest
Amount of indemnities paid in Azerbaijan’s insurance market sharply grows Economy 15:53
President Ilham Aliyev presents "Sharaf" Order to People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov (PHOTO) Politics 15:32
Georgia increases export of honey to Europe Business 15:31
TANAP to bring revenues to Azerbaijan starting from 2020 Oil&Gas 15:24
Chase Carey: Azerbaijan holds Formula 1 races at high level Society 15:24
Berlin to limit sensitive military tenders to German firms Europe 15:12
Uzbek government to create five new resident airlines Transport 15:10
Most tourists come to Azerbaijan namely for Formula 1 - minister Society 15:00
Japan's Atomix and Mitsui Bussan working on special project for Uzbekistan Construction 14:59
Azerbaijani drilling company opens of its modern field facility center in Turkey Oil&Gas 14:47
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kurdamir district Politics 14:40
Monthly trading volume at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange revealed Business 14:20
OPEC expected to further reduce oil output Oil&Gas 14:20
EIA talks Kazakhstan's oil output forecast for 2020 Oil&Gas 14:15
Oil demand forecasts lowered by EIA on coronavirus Oil&Gas 14:14
Kazakhstan’s Flyarystan expands its internal flights network Transport 13:59
Air France to resume Tbilisi-Paris direct flights Transport 13:56
EIA revises up forecasts for Turkmenistan’s oil production Oil&Gas 13:54
Small business share increases in Kazakhstan's retail trade Business 13:51
Hajiyev: Azerbaijan has transformed geopolitical realities into geopolitical opportunities Politics 13:45
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 13:38
EIA: Azerbaijan to lower oil output in 2020-2021 Oil&Gas 13:35
Public sector of Uzbekistan increases investment activity Finance 13:35
Azerbaijan may adopt new program for dev't of digital payments Finance 13:31
Erdogan: Turkish Armed Forces to strike at Syrian regime forces World 13:27
Number of cards, payments via POS terminals in Azerbaijan increases ICT 13:19
Launch time of phase 2 of new airport in Istanbul revealed World 13:15
Georgia adds new facility to privatization project Business 12:54
Azerbaijan to launch instant payment, QR code payment systems ICT 12:52
'Volume of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan should be increasing annually' Finance 12:51
Georgia announces tender for construction of international highway Tenders 12:47
Georgia to benefit from construction of gas collector Oil&Gas 12:45
Zenith Energy in final talks to get oil production license in West Africa Oil&Gas 12:41
Names of ambassadors of FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku revealed Society 12:29
Uzbekistan to provide humanitarian aid to China Transport 12:16
Turkish Zorlu Energy looks to invest in Kazakhstan's solar energy dev't Oil&Gas 12:08
Number of flights to and from Turkey increase Turkey 12:08
USAID supports agriculture exports by Turkmen businessmen Business 12:07
Azerbaijan's airports served 14% more passengers in January 2020 Transport 12:05
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy spare parts Tenders 11:59
Turkey's steel exports down Turkey 11:58
Dynamics of insurance premiums in Azerbaijan for last year Economy 11:41
Deadline for submitting DEC protocols to CEC in Azerbaijan expires on Feb. 12 Politics 11:40
One person suspected to be infected with coronavirus, discharged from Baku hospital Society 11:32
General Electric service center to be built in Turkmenistan Construction 11:27
Hajiyev: Parliamentary elections - another milestone of development in Azerbaijan’s political system Politics 11:26
Number of trailers, containers transported via Turkish ports in January disclosed World 11:12
Turkey's exports to Turkic-speaking countries increases Turkey 11:11
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Feb. 12 Finance 11:11
Number of incoming Israeli tourists up in Turkey Turkey 11:09
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 11 Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan plans to install gold-dispensing vending machines Business 11:04
Gucci owner Kering flags China virus uncertainties after strong fourth-quarter China 10:57
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 12 Business 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 12 Finance 10:35
Turkey increases export of wood, furniture Turkey 10:28
Azerbaijan's MFA responds to Armenian MFA regarding “Saribekyan and Balyan v. Azerbaijan” case Politics 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb. 11-12 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:58
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 09:57
Azerbaijan's housing agency speaks about construction of residential complexes Construction 09:56
China's GDP goal on track despite virus impact China 09:45
Cryptocurrency crime losses more than double to $4.5 billion in 2019 Finance 09:44
EIB support to Azerbaijan is focused on social and economic infrastructure Finance 09:03
Singapore seen unveiling historic budget deficit to soften coronavirus hit Other News 08:51
Foxconn aims to resume half China production by end-February China 08:18
Japan cruise ship virus cases jump to 175 including quarantine officer Other News 07:38
India strongly condemns Kabul terror attack World 06:50
Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei Other News 06:01
Electric, hybrid vehicles account for one-fifth of new private cars sold in Ireland in January Europe 05:27
465 petroleum companies participate in Egypt Petroleum Show "EGYPS 2020" Oil&Gas 04:35
WHO sees coronavirus as No.1 threat; markets optimistic worst is over China 03:48
Johnson & Johnson partners with U.S. agency to develop coronavirus vaccine US 02:59
Wells Fargo CEO Scharf shakes up management at scandal-hit bank US 02:19
FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft US 01:33
Afghan president says Pompeo reports progress in U.S.-Taliban talks Other News 00:51
Argentina to postpone $1.47 billion principal bond payment until Sept. 30 Other News 11 February 23:37
South Africa's MTN flags 2019 profit jump of up to 50% Other News 11 February 22:50
Merkel's conservatives set to stop short of Huawei 5G ban in Germany Europe 11 February 21:43
SOCAR talks drilling plans related to Karabakh field Oil&Gas 11 February 21:01
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from ichthyosis, epidermolysis bullosa and immunodeficiency (PHOTO) Politics 11 February 20:54
Most of tourists arrived in Turkey by plane in 2019 Turkey 11 February 20:33
Iran drills well at Khangiran gas field Oil&Gas 11 February 20:26
Iran's Isfahan oil refining company commissions several platforms Oil&Gas 11 February 20:22
ADB to allocate loan to Georgia for infrastructure development Finance 11 February 20:09
Export of Iranian goods to neighboring countries up Business 11 February 20:06
Iran eyes private sector investment in refineries Oil&Gas 11 February 20:06
OECD Eurasia Week to be held in Georgia Business 11 February 20:01
Uzbekistan to develop co-op with Malaysia in cybersecurity area ICT 11 February 19:43
Azerbaijan's tax system continues to change for better Economy 11 February 19:34
Chinese Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on successful parliamentary elections Politics 11 February 19:25
Uzbekneftegaz discovers new gas fields in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11 February 19:20
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments for repair, construction of roads Transport 11 February 18:51
EDB, Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna Invest agree on joint projects Business 11 February 18:48
Azerbaijan’s Amrahbank starts co-op with Saudi Arabia Finance 11 February 18:45
EU looks forward to working closely with newly elected Azerbaijani parliament Politics 11 February 18:44
Kazakh Kcell telecommunications company takes measures to increase its liquidity ICT 11 February 18:36
Strategic currency reserves almost reach GDP volume in Azerbaijan Economy 11 February 18:31
Turkey's exports of defense products to Azerbaijan down in January 2020 Turkey 11 February 18:27
Oil forecast heavily revised down amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 11 February 18:27
Azerbaijani minister: Number of field tax audits greatly decreases Economy 11 February 18:26
All news