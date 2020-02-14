Ilham Aliyev meets with head of South Caucasus working group of German Eastern Business Association (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has embarked on a visit to the Federal Republic of Germany to attend the 56th Munich Security Conference.
President Aliyev met with head of the South Caucasus working group of the German Eastern Business Association, CEO of Veridos GmbH Andreas Raschmeier on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Latest
President Aliyev meets with Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Munich (PHOTO)
Ilham Aliyev meets with head of South Caucasus working group of German Eastern Business Association (PHOTO)