MP: Azerbaijani president destroyed Armenian PM’s points by facts and arguments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Azerbaijani side emerged victorious following the Munich meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend.

Mirzazade emphasized that this was an extremely important meeting.

"Pashinyan’s answers were nothing more than empty rhetoric and an attempt to mislead the world community,” Azerbaijani MP added. “Despite the Armenian prime minister was not from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and did not participate in this war, after the regime was changed in Armenia, nothing has changed concerning the issue of territorial claims of the aggressor country towards Azerbaijan.”

“The prime minister of the aggressor country is trying hard to impose the idea of ​​creating an independent state by a national minority that lives in one of the Azerbaijani regions on the world community,” Azerbaijani MP said. “However, this turns out to be extremely unsuccessful for him. If one follows his methodology, then there must be tens of thousands of states in the world. Pashinyan himself realized that the international audience does not believe him. Pashinyan’s words do not correspond to either international law or common sense."

Mirzazade stressed that President Aliyev’s response to Pashinyan is the answer of a leader who is attached to his Fatherland and who realizes his responsibility.

"President Aliyev cited important facts about Armenia’s violations of the norms of the international law, the damage caused by the aggressor country to Azerbaijan’s history and culture,” the MP added. “The president informed the public that Armenia will not have a right to the Azerbaijani lands under any circumstances. At the same time, President Aliyev emphasized that the so-called 'regime' created by Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh region by force is not recognized by any state in the world, including Armenia."

Mirzazade said that thanks to President Aliyev’s speech at this meeting, Azerbaijan gained another victory in the political arena.

"The president once again brought to the international community the voice of the truth of Azerbaijan,” the MP added. “Thus, Pashinyan was forced to admit a bitter defeat. Azerbaijani president destroyed Armenian PM’s points by facts and arguments. I think that ordinary Armenian citizens heard the Azerbaijani president, because it’s extremely important for them to know about the dire consequences of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands for Armenia. I consider the speech [by Azerbaijani president] as the success of the Azerbaijani diplomacy and personally President Aliyev."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.