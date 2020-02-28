Presenting one of highest papal awards to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva is victory of Azerbaijani multiculturalism: Russian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Presenting one of the highest papal awards to Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in the Vatican is the recognition of Azerbaijani multiculturalism’s victory, head of the Russia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, Russian MP Dmitry Savelyev told Trend.

The MP noted that only the heads of state or high-ranking statesmen are awarded the Papal Order of Knighthood-Order of Pope Pius IX.

“During the reception, Pope Francis, not without a reason, noted that Azerbaijan is a model of true tolerance, because the state has long been spreading the values ​​of multiculturalism to the world,” said Savelyev. “The country has created all the conditions for the peaceful coexistence and comprehensive development of numerous ethnic groups, faiths and cultures, and the global “Address of Tolerance-Azerbaijan” project which is implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is aimed at restoring and repairing churches and religious monuments.”

Savelyev added that this applies not only to Islamic shrines.

“In 2007, the restoration of the Orthodox Church in Baku was carried out as part of the project, and in 2009 the Foundation financed restoration of the stained glass windows of the Strasbourg Cathedral, and in 2013, to the 1,025th anniversary of Russia’s baptism, a monument to Saint Vladimir was erected on the square in front of the Cathedral of St. Vladimir in Astrakhan city at the expense of the Foundation,” said the MP.

Multiculturalism, based on humanism and universal values, is the historical wealth of Azerbaijan, Savelyev noted.

“The fact that the Catholic Church, presenting one of the highest awards to Mehriban Aliyeva, recognized the triumph of tolerance in the Muslim-majority state, once again testifies that careful perception of the spiritual values ​​of different cultures, mutual understanding and tolerance of people will always be the only true way to expand the areas of harmony and trust among peoples.”