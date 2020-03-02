Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation leads FIG list of “Meritorious Federations” again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) leads the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) list of “Meritorious Federations” again, Trend reports citing AGF.

Having distinguished itself among other federations according to the results of 2019, AGF retained the first place.

The high level organization of the World Cups in 3 gymnastics disciplines, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, FIG Academies for coaches in Men`s Artistic Gymnastics, Trampoline Gymnastics and Aerobic Gymnastics and other international competitions & meetings as well as its active participation in the competitions in 7 FIG recognized competitive gymnastic disciplines by submitting necessary entries on due time were highly appreciated by the FIG.

In 2014, 2015 and 2016, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, which operates under the leadership of country's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva since 2002, was steadily included into the rating list of the strongest federations of the FIG, which has 148 affiliated federations. Our Federation ranked the first in 2017 and 2018.

https://www.gymnastics.sport/site/news/displaynews.php?idNews=2820