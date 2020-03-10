Leyla Abdullayeva: Act of vandalism against monument to prominent Azerbaijani poetess committed during Armenian PM’s visit to Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Trend:

It is noteworthy that the act of vandalism against the monument to prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan was committed during the visit of the Armenian prime minister to Belgium, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva was answering the journalists’ questions in connection with an act of vandalism committed against the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan in the Belgian Waterloo city, Trend reports on March 10.

“The local police filed a criminal case in connection with the act of vandalism against the monument to Khurshidbanu Natavan, Azerbaijani outstanding poetess and daughter of Karabakh khan, which was erected in the Belgian Waterloo city in 2016,” the spokesperson said. “The monument has been included in the list of protected historical monuments of Waterloo city. Therefore, this case is being investigated by the police.”

“I would like to stress that employees of the embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium immediately arrived at the scene and contacted the local authorities,” Abdullayeva added. “The issue is under the control of the embassy. The public will be informed about the results of the investigation.”