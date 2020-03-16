Individuals spreading rumors about coronavirus to be fined in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

The individuals spreading rumors about coronavirus will be fined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 16 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

In this regard, it is proposed to amend the national Code of Administrative Violations.

Individuals will be fined from 100 manat ($58) to 500 manat ($294), while officials - from 2,000 ($1,176) to 5,000 manat ($2,941).

Moreover, a preventive measure in the form of administrative arrest for a period of one month is envisaged to be taken for some acts related to spreading the rumors.