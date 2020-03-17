Direct charter flight to be implemented from Rome to Baku (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 10:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

A direct charter flight to be implemented from Rome to Baku, Trend reports referring to the Facebook page of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy on March 17.

According to the embassy, Azerbaijani citizens who applied to the embassy with the purpose of returning from Italy due to the epidemiological situation in this country, will be provided by the direct charter flight from Rome in the evening of March 17.

Embassy staff individually contacted the majority of compatriots who applied to the embassy and informed them of the relevant organizational issues in connection with their return to Azerbaijan.

The embassy asks those citizens who could not be contacted to urgently call 06 85305557 or via the hotline - 349 8155582.