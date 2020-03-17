Azerbaijan's embassy in Hungary to organize charter flight from Budapest (UPDATE)

Politics 17 March 2020 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Details added (first version posted on 15:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan's embassy in Hungary will organize a charter flight on the Budapest-Baku route on March 18, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

The flight will be organized to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens who remain in Hungary. Those who were to fly out via cancelled flights of WizzAir company previously planned for March 15 and 19 are a priority for evacuation.

In case the plane's capacity allows, appeals of the Azerbaijani passengers of other WizzAir flights which may be also cancelled till the end of the month, as well as of Azerbaijani students studying in Hungary will be taken into account.

Passenger who arrive in Azerbaijan from Hungary will undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine. Thus, upon their arrival in Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the passengers are asked to strictly follow the rules introduced in Azerbaijan to avoid coronavirus spreading.

