President Ilham Aliyev orders to establish Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order “On measures for protection of the health of population and strengthening the fight against coronavirus infection”, as part of which a Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus will be established.

