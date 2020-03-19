President Ilham Aliyev orders to establish Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus
Politics 19 March 2020 16:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order “On measures for protection of the health of population and strengthening the fight against coronavirus infection”, as part of which a Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus will be established.
Will be updated
