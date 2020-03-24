Assistant to Azerbaijani president discloses number of citizens evacuated from foreign countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

About 10,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from foreign countries up till now, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing in connection with the special quarantine regime announced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“The fact that Azerbaijani citizens understand the measures which are taken in the country is worthy of appreciation,” assistant to the president of Azerbaijan added.

"During the evacuation, the preference is given to young children and women with children,” Hajiyev added. “However, they must remain in quarantine for 14-21 days. No infection was detected in the country until recently thanks to the measures which have been taken in Azerbaijan. Those who were abroad have been infected there and returned to Azerbaijan being coronavirus carriers.”

“Each citizen is entitled to return to the motherland and Azerbaijan takes the necessary measures in this sphere,” assistant to Azerbaijani president said. “However, if there are quarantine conditions in foreign countries in which Azerbaijani citizens are staying, it is important to comply with the relevant requirements."

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.



Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.