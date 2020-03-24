Polish citizens to be evacuated via Baku-Warsaw flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

Trend:

The flight on route Baku-Warsaw is scheduled for March 27 to evacuate Polish citizens, Trend reports referring to the Polish embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Polish government is organizing support for Polish citizens and foreigners that are coming to Poland on the terms applicable for Polish citizens, i.e.:

- spouses of Polish citizens,

- children of Polish citizens,

- people with a Pole's Card,

- people who have the right of permanent or temporary residence in Poland or a work permit,

- diplomats,

- foreigners who operate a means of transport for the carriage of goods.

Tickets are available on: www.lot.com