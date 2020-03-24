Polish citizens to be evacuated via Baku-Warsaw flight
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24
Trend:
The flight on route Baku-Warsaw is scheduled for March 27 to evacuate Polish citizens, Trend reports referring to the Polish embassy in Azerbaijan.
The Polish government is organizing support for Polish citizens and foreigners that are coming to Poland on the terms applicable for Polish citizens, i.e.:
- spouses of Polish citizens,
- children of Polish citizens,
- people with a Pole's Card,
- people who have the right of permanent or temporary residence in Poland or a work permit,
- diplomats,
- foreigners who operate a means of transport for the carriage of goods.
Tickets are available on: www.lot.com
Latest
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: WHO highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s necessary preventive measures
Iran's COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,812; More Mideastern countries impose curfew to curb coronavirus spread
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva donates her annual salary to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus
Azerbaijani MFA makes statement in reaction to so-called “presidential elections” held in Georgia’s Abkhazia