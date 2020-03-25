Operational Headquarters: 6 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, one person died
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25
Trend:
Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, one person died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on March 25.
