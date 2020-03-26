Prime Minister: Everyone should show solidarity in fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

Volunteers of the leading New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), having joined the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev in the fight against coronavirus, are participating in the campaign, Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman – Executive Secretary of the NAP told reporters, Trend reports.

Ahmadov said that the party is contributing to the effectiveness of measures taken in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that everyone should show solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.