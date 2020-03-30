Another provocation of Armenian Armed Forces suppressed: Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 22:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Another provocation of Armenian armed forces has been suppressed on the state border of Azerbaijan with Armenia, Trend reports citing the State Border Service.

Armenian armed forces near the villages of Boganis and Voskevan of Armenia’s Noyemberyan region using large-caliber weapons, started intensively shelling the residential houses and vehicles for transporting citizens in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region starting from 17:30, March 30.

Armenian provocations were averted, and the positions of the Armenian armed forces, which opened fire on Azerbaijani settlements and civilian vehicles, were suppressed by return fire.

The military situation is under the control of border military points.

The information spread by Armenian media about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijani border military posts is not true, said the State Border Service. "Azerbaijani units did not open fire on the settlements of Armenia."