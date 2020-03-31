President Ilham Aliyev: Some people act irresponsibly, therefore, measures will be further tightened

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Some people act irresponsibly, therefore, the measures will be further tightened, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the inauguration of “Yeni klinika" medical institution in Baku, Trend reports.

“I believe that the only issue we still can’t fully be satisfied with is the issue of responsibility because some people act irresponsibly. They are trying to break the rules. Thus, they endanger themselves, their loved ones and strangers. This cannot be done. These rules have been adopted in order to contain the infection. People aged above 65 should not go out. They must understand this. Our police officers try very politely to explain this to them. You are well aware of how the police behave in some countries. We see on television that they switch into action without asking any questions,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that our police protect people.

“There is a tremendous burden workload on them now, tremendous responsibility. They are also putting their health on the line. They do the explanatory work day and night. What should we do?! We cannot allow the rules to be broken. Some say nothing will happen to me, others insist that they are not afraid. It is not about whether something will happen to you or not. First, if something happens to you, at least 10 doctors would serve you. Ten doctors will have to risk their lives and health, the health of their loved ones because of one irresponsible person. It is absolutely unacceptable to think, “I am not afraid, nothing will happen to me.” I believe that such people should be held accountable. In this situation, we try as much as possible to understand people's anxiety and help them. It is difficult for everyone. It is clear that it is difficult to stay at home, especially when you consider that beautiful parks and recreation areas have been created in Baku and other places, in our districts in recent years, the weather is good. But everyone must be responsible. You mustn’t act like that,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that people above 65 must stay at home.

“That's all, this is unequivocal! In addition, you cannot gather in groups of more than 10. This rule is also being violated. Therefore, these measures will be further tightened. Notice what is happening in developed European countries. People can’t gather in groups of more than two there. More than two! If the police see this, they take immediate action. They do not persuade anyone, they just take action. Therefore, each of us should have a sense of responsibility. And it should reach the level of solidarity and unity we are demonstrating today,” said the head of state.