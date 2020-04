Moldova considers so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh illegal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova considers the so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on March 31, 2020 illegal, contrary to the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act, Trend reports.

Considering that under the auspices of the OSCE, a negotiation process is underway to determine the special status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in order to peacefully resolve the conflict, the Republic of Moldova does not recognize the so-called "elections".

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Integration into Europe reaffirms the readiness of the Republic of Moldova to support the efforts of the international community, in particular the Minsk Group and the OSCE co-chairs, which can make a significant contribution to strengthening peace and security in the South Caucasus towards a peaceful and comprehensive political settlement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.