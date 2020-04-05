State Border Service: Armenian armed forces fire on vehicles in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces continue to make provocations on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend on April 5.

The Armenian armed forces deployed near Berkaber village of Armenia’s Ijevan district intensively fired on the military and civilian vehicles by using heavy machine guns and sniper rifles on the main road leading to Abbasbayli, Farahli and Mazam villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district on April 4 from 22:20 to 23:05 (GMT+4).

For this reason, traffic along this main road was restricted.

Armenia’s provocation was prevented. The combat positions of the Armenian armed forces were suppressed as a result of the return fire. The movement of vehicles was restored.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.