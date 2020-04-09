Hikmet Hajiyev: While world suffering from coronavirus, Armenia continues dirty political games (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 19:29 april 8??)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

The so-called "election", which has been recently held in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, has been strongly condemned and categorically rejected by the international community, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.

“That is, 120 states unanimously supported the position of Azerbaijan, its territorial integrity, sovereignty. The insidious essence of the illegal regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is manifested in the fact that while the whole world is suffering from coronavirus, they continue their dirty political games,” said Hajiyev.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.