New member of board of Azerbaijan's Central Bank named

Politics 9 April 2020 12:08 (UTC+04:00)
New member of board of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Elman Rustamov has been appointed Member of the board of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA), Trend reports on Apr. 9.

Discussions in this regard have taken place at plenary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Parliament. After discussions, the issue was put to the vote and adopted.

Elman Rustamov has expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his confidence.

“I feel proud of participating in large-scale creative work carried out in the country over the past 17 years. I express gratitude to the head of state and every one of you for the confidence that you have placed in me,” said Rustamov.

