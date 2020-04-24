President Ilham Aliyev signs order to provide one-off payment to WWII participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order under which participants of the World War Two, widows of those who died in or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labour on the home front will get a one-off payment.

Under the presidential Order, participants of the World War Two will receive a one-off payment of AZN1,500, while widows of those who died in or after the war, and persons who were awarded orders and medals for selfless labour on the home front, as well as holders of medals and badges for the defense of Leningrad and participants of the Siege of Leningrad will get AZN750.