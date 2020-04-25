Azerbaijani citizens free of criminal liability for not informing on adopting foreign citizenship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens won’t be brought to criminal liability for non-provision of written information about the acceptance of foreign citizenship to the relevant executive authority within one month, Trend reports.

The issue was included in the proposed amendment to the Law on Citizenship of Azerbaijan discussed at the Parliament’s session held on April 24.

According to the amendment, the following sentence was proposed to be deleted from the second part of the above law's article 10:

“An Azerbaijani citizen who has accepted the citizenship of a foreign state must submit written information about this to the relevant executive authority within one month. Persons who do not submit this information are liable, provided for by the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan."

After the exclusion of this proposal from the second part of this article, the obligation of citizens of the country, who have acquired citizenship of a foreign state to notify the executive body in writing about this, will remain in force, but without criminal liability.

After the discussions, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the second reading.