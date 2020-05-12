Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan's efforts in coronavirus response show efficiency

Politics 12 May 2020 12:42 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan's efforts in coronavirus response show efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Huseyn Safarov – Trend:

Azerbaijan has shown by example of how to rather efficiently cope with such a threat as the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish political analyst, leading representative of the Ankara-Moscow expert and analytical network Engin Ozer told Trend.

According to him, the pandemic consequences are affecting not only the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), but also practically all developed and emerging economies.

“All countries should think about the post-pandemic future. It's not so important where the virus came from and who benefits from it. Now we must think about how the global economic system will change after the pandemic, how we can turn its development into a positive direction."

According to the analyst, after the coronavirus pandemic, the global economic impact of China will decrease drastically.

"There is a gradual outflow of foreign investments from the Chinese market. Moreover, it is possible that the US and UK will impose sanctions on China and demand financial compensation, accusing its government of concealing information on the coronavirus,” noted Ozer.

“The US administration is developing a long-term action plan against China, which may include new sanctions. Washington considers Beijing guilty for the coronavirus pandemic. Among the measures under consideration by the US are sanctions, the cancellation of its debt commitments, and the development of a new trade policy,” said the analyst.

“After the pandemic, the US influence will dominate the global economy. Accordingly, China will produce more goods for the domestic market,” he said. “In this context, the Non-Aligned Movement can benefit from the situation and increase its market share in China in terms of export and import of manufactured products. Therefore, we can say that the coronavirus pandemic offers some opportunities for this organization, as well."

The political analyst also noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN and some other organizations discredited themselves.

“We have witnessed that between the countries there is no single idea and plan for overcoming the crisis. The Non-Aligned Movement could undertake such responsibility,” he said.

“Azerbaijan can efficiently benefit from its chairmanship in NAM. The post-coronavirus period will open great opportunities for the country. The 120 member countries of the NAM can make a common decision to keep the spread of infection under control," Ozer said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @C8NTINENT

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ryanair to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers
Ryanair to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers
Turkey suffers significant decline in number of air passenger traffic
Turkey suffers significant decline in number of air passenger traffic
Turkish municipality opens tender for disinfecting work
Turkish municipality opens tender for disinfecting work
Loading Bars
Latest
One more person tests coronavirus positive in Georgia Georgia 13:15
Kazakh oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 13:09
Georgia, China discuss ways to popularize Georgian wine Business 13:04
What Iran's 'supportive packages' to businesses really mean Business 13:02
Uzbekistan's Samarkand to tighten quarantine measures Uzbekistan 13:01
BP updates on exploration activities on Azerbaijan’s prospective areas Oil&Gas 12:59
South Caucasus Pipeline increases operating expenditure Oil&Gas 12:53
Iran discloses non-crude oil products export details Business 12:49
Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan's efforts in coronavirus response show efficiency Politics 12:42
Uzbek Economic Court puts restaurant in Tashkent up for auction Business 12:36
Iran’s Eghtesad Novin Bank seeks to raise value of its properties Business 12:30
Uzbek government aims to expand country's agricultural sector Business 12:21
BP discloses number of drilled wells at Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 12:19
BP increases output from Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 12:06
Tariffs for cargo transportation increase month-on-month in Kazakhstan Business 11:59
Crude oil, natural gas output increases in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11:58
Uzbekistan outlines plan for launching digital economy projects ICT 11:56
Ryanair to resume 40% of July flights with new rules for passengers Europe 11:51
Uzbek company's flour production up in 1Q2020 compared to 1Q2019 Business 11:51
Turkmenistan, Israel talk exports, agricultural sector development Business 11:46
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan reduces crude oil exports Oil&Gas 11:46
Kazakhstan's business activity affected by lower oil prices, oil demand Business 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11:37
BP: Sangachal terminal reduces oil exports Oil&Gas 11:30
Associated gas deliveries from ACG to SOCAR revealed Oil&Gas 11:23
Iranian currency rates for May 12 Finance 11:16
Turkey suffers significant decline in number of air passenger traffic Turkey 11:13
BP increases capital expenditure on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:07
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 12 Oil&Gas 11:06
Apple, Netflix start paying VAT in Uzbekistan Finance 11:04
Turkmenistan talks over education issues with UNESCO Business 11:02
BP reveals volume of production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 10:56
Kazakhstan reports 39 new coronavirus cases, total nearing 5,300 Kazakhstan 10:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 12 Finance 10:32
COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan reach 2,509 Uzbekistan 10:20
Gold, platinum prices drop in Azerbaijan on May 12 Finance 10:16
Azerbaijan's Parliament to hold next plenary meeting Politics 10:12
Iran to provide payment packages to business owners hit by COVID-19 Business 10:07
Oil prices boosted by Saudi Arabia pledge to deepen output cut Oil&Gas 10:05
Philippines extends lockdown in capital beyond 11 weeks Other News 10:03
Kazakhstan’s Salfuric Acid Plant to buy construction material via tender Tenders 09:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:41
COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Iran's Khuzestan, thanks to local negligence Iran 09:41
Iran president dismisses Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Iran 09:24
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:18
33 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, total at 5,240 Kazakhstan 08:41
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 933 to 170,508: RKI Europe 07:58
Pence tests negative for coronavirus, Trump says US 07:27
French ambassador: Leading French companies are keen to work in Azerbaijan (Interview) Politics 07:00
S. Korea struggles to contain more club-linked virus cases Other News 06:43
Messi donates half a million euros to hospitals in Argentina Other News 06:09
Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case Other News 05:29
Peru sees 68,822 cases of COVID-19, 1,961 deaths Other News 04:52
Tesla's Musk says ready for arrest as he reopens California plant against local order US 04:15
Trump 'not interested' in reopening U.S.-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent US 03:38
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000: Johns Hopkins University US 03:11
Israel registers 16,506 COVID-19 cases, 258 deaths Israel 02:28
France agrees 140 million euro wine distillation support plan Europe 01:48
Another 55 people with coronavirus die in Moscow Russia 00:55
Council of Europe: Possibility to launch new visa liberalization dialogues with EaP to be considered in due course Politics 00:22
Brent crude price down by 5.23%, to $ 29.35 per barrel Oil&Gas 00:02
Croatia continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions Europe 11 May 23:27
Turkey reports 55 coronavirus deaths, 1,114 new cases Turkey 11 May 22:44
The Netherlands reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths in two months Europe 11 May 22:15
Steps for normalization do not mark return to pre-lockdown conditions, Erdogan says Turkey 11 May 21:47
1,103 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, 23,623 in total Arab World 11 May 21:27
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 11 May 21:04
State Dept.: US policy on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hasn’t changed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 May 21:00
Qatar Airways sees slow recovery in travel from pandemic Arab World 11 May 20:21
Afghanistan arrests regional Islamic State leader Other News 11 May 19:47
Coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000 Arab World 11 May 19:29
Azerbaijan confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 30 recover Society 11 May 19:01
COVID-19 cases in Belarus near 24,000 Other News 11 May 18:47
UK coronavirus recovery plan unveiled as death toll tops 32,000 Europe 11 May 18:34
Oilseeds sowing area to be expanded in Kazakhstan's Kostanay region Business 11 May 18:06
Measures to improve economy's self-sufficiency to be taken in Kazakhstan Business 11 May 17:58
Does quarantine regime constitute a Force Majeure event? Economy 11 May 17:54
7 insurance companies decrease payments of insurance claims in Azerbaijan Economy 11 May 17:52
Azerbaijani ministry talks about development of transport infrastructure Transport 11 May 17:31
12 insurance companies increased payments of insurance claims in Azerbaijan in March 2020 Economy 11 May 17:16
Housing rent prices increase in Kazakhstan Business 11 May 17:10
Agricultural complex for oilseeds processing launched in Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan Business 11 May 17:06
Azerbaijani AFB Bank’s interest expenses down Finance 11 May 17:01
Iran discloses value of Semnan province's exports, imports Business 11 May 16:33
Review of Azerbaijani insurance market for collections in March 2020 Economy 11 May 16:30
European Gymnastics President: I hope that pandemic leaves as fast as it spread, and we will be together soon Society 11 May 16:14
National Iranian Oil Company to put fuel oil on sale Oil&Gas 11 May 16:13
Azerbaijani AFB Bank’s business loans up Finance 11 May 16:03
Deadline for capital increases of Kazakh microfinance organizations postponed Finance 11 May 16:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Business 11 May 15:49
Review of Azerbaijani energy sector for 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 11 May 15:47
Average cost of milk powder down in Georgia Business 11 May 15:43
Azerbaijan, WHO sign donor agreement (PHOTO) Politics 11 May 15:30
Iran reveals production volumes of hydroelectric power stations Oil&Gas 11 May 15:21
Azerbaijani AFB Bank discloses data on total liabilities for 1Q2020 Finance 11 May 15:13
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company to increase production Oil&Gas 11 May 15:12
11th victim of COVID-19 dies at age 81 in Georgia Georgia 11 May 15:09
EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17 Europe 11 May 15:08
Iran says coronavirus hits 1,683 people in past 24 hours Iran 11 May 15:08
Azerbaijan’s company producing agricultural products to enter new markets Business 11 May 15:07
All news