Azerbaijan's security service talks illegal actions of Ministry of Culture (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has taken measures to stop illegal actions casting a shadow on the activities of authorities, some officials, who, in the name of their interests, harm the state’s legally protected interests in the protection of monuments considered as cultural and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports with reference to the service.
Latest
Expert: Info on work of Armenian PM's grandfather with Nazis shows glorification of fascist servants
Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan organizes online discussion and presentation of “Polar Bear” short film