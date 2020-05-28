King of Morocco congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

King of Morocco Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“Excellency, my dear brother, as the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, it gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest congratulations and my best wishes for good health and happiness,” the letter said. “I also wish your people further progress and prosperity.”

“Given the close, brotherly bonds and mutual esteem between our peoples, I look forward to continuing to work with you to consolidate and expand our fruitful cooperation,” the letter said. “This should help us serve our peoples’ interests and promote solidarity and synergy among the countries of the Muslim Ummah.”