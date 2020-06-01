Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO)

Politics 1 June 2020 09:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a videoconference meeting with his Afghan counterpart, Mohammed Haneef Atmar, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Atmar said that his country at the level of the Head of State attaches great importance to expanding the bilateral cooperation relations.

He noted with satisfaction Azerbaijan's support for international efforts to ensure security in Afghanistan, as well as the participation of the Azerbaijani peacekeepers in the framework of the “Resolute Support” Mission, and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its contribution. Atmar also congratulated Azerbaijan for the successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Atmar noted that his country is interested in expanding bilateral, trilateral and multilateral formats relations with Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats in order to develop relations between the two countries.

On his behalf, Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the Azerbaijani side is interested in developing cooperation with Afghanistan on both bilateral and multilateral platforms. Touching upon the online Summit-level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group with the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the "We are together against COVID-19" motto, on May 4, 2020, the minister noted the proposal of Azerbaijan on holding a special session of the UN General Assembly under the same motto.

It was noted that the chairmanship of Azerbaijan aimed at strengthening solidarity within NAM and increasing the role of the Movement, continues in accordance with the identified priorities and taking into consideration the current global issues.

The parties also exchanged views on the existing opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade and transport spheres. They noted the strategic importance of the Lapis-Lazuli transport corridor and stressed the importance of discussions at the level of relevant Working Groups to strengthen cooperation in this context.

At the same time, it was noted that the laying of a fiber optic cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea could be a new component of support for the Lapis-Lazuli project.

Considering the possibility of expanding economic and trade cooperation, the sides noted the existing opportunities to ensure the sustainability of mutual trade relations.

The ministers also stressed the importance of strengthening the legal and treaty basis of the relations between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged invitations for mutual visits after the end of the global pandemic.

Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Modernization of propane - butane production in Uzbekistan continues
Modernization of propane - butane production in Uzbekistan continues
Japan supports sustainable development of Uzbekistan
Japan supports sustainable development of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to construct BMX track
Uzbekistan to construct BMX track
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's Finoco to introduce new types of loans Finance 09:09
Azerbaijani companies could be engaged in Ukraine’s oil and gas fields’ dev’t: economic adviser Oil&Gas 09:08
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) Politics 09:03
Coronavirus lockdown eases in Moscow as cases fall in Russian capital Russia 08:58
Hong Kong reports first local COVID-19 cases in two weeks World 08:28
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 500,000, death toll nears 30,000 Other News 07:45
Oil prices slip as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC meeting Oil&Gas 06:53
Tropical storm Amanda kills 11 in El Salvador Other News 05:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 117,000 in past day - WHO World 05:24
5.3-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued World 03:30
Over 100 arrested in 2nd day protest in Houston over death of George Floyd US 01:23
Hundreds of protesters rally in London, Berlin over U.S. death Europe 00:26
Seven killed in huge roadside blast in Somalia Other News 31 May 23:24
Spain registers 96 new COVID-19 infections, two new deaths Europe 31 May 22:23
BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade Finance 31 May 21:41
EU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief World 31 May 20:55
Philippine Stock Exchange to reopen trading floor on June 1 Finance 31 May 20:25
Your bubble is ready: plastic pods offer solution for COVID dining Europe 31 May 19:39
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Sweden in 24 hours, but weekend figures typically delayed Europe 31 May 18:50
Iran notes benefits for economic energy consumption Oil&Gas 31 May 18:14
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 1 Oil&Gas 31 May 18:02
Iran to clear all imported rice stuck in customs Business 31 May 17:47
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender to buy spare parts, equipment for locomotives Tenders 31 May 17:46
Iran announces number of mines to be restored in Hormozgan Province Business 31 May 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases Society 31 May 17:37
Kazakhstan's DBK allocates tranche to support preferential car lending program Finance 31 May 17:12
Uzbekistan reveals data on its Anti-Crisis Fund activities Finance 31 May 17:10
Number registered Iranian companies in Turkey decreases Turkey 31 May 17:05
Turkmenistan to provide passenger insurance for all types of transport Transport 31 May 17:04
Uzbekistan may expand business co-op with Italy Business 31 May 17:00
US Congressmen make statement on occasion of Republic Day of Azerbaijan Politics 31 May 16:36
Turkmenistan reveals wheat harvesting plan for Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 31 May 16:31
Iran discloses volume of products exported through Kermanshah Province customs Business 31 May 16:18
Amount of Georgian companies in Turkey increases Turkey 31 May 16:06
Cargo handling volume via Kazakhstan's major seaports revealed Transport 31 May 16:06
Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus-related deaths Kazakhstan 31 May 16:03
MP: Amnesty International's biased attitude against Azerbaijan isn't news Economy 31 May 15:56
FINCA Azerbaijan talks co-op with local microfinance association Finance 31 May 15:49
Iran's exports via Isfahan Province’s airport increases Business 31 May 15:46
Azerbaijan exempts Turkish citizens from visa Politics 31 May 15:28
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey soars Oil&Gas 31 May 15:27
Villages of Turkmen Akhal region get access to solar-powered technology ICT 31 May 15:23
Money transfers volume swells in Kazakhstan Finance 31 May 15:22
Iran's automakers eye 'profit-sharing' in production to lure investors Business 31 May 15:12
Iranian railroads to be connected to Afghanistan Transport 31 May 15:12
Iran's total number of infected with COVID-19 passes 150,000 Iran 31 May 15:10
Kazakhstan's ShalkiyaZinc developing plans for enrichment plant construction Business 31 May 14:58
Iran extends deadline for submission of income tax declarations Business 31 May 14:54
Uzbek-Korean JV buys oil analyzers via tender Tenders 31 May 14:43
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils plan on improving country's insurance sector Economy 31 May 14:36
EU launches website on EU-funded projects in Georgia Business 31 May 14:33
Somali minibus hits roadside bomb, six killed Other News 31 May 14:23
Turkish municipality opens tender to buy building materials Turkey 31 May 14:14
Iran increases import of products Business 31 May 14:14
More enterprises receive licenses in Iran's North Khorasan Province Business 31 May 14:02
Georgia expects serious economic recession Business 31 May 14:01
Turkmenistan indicates amount of state fee for issuing licenses Finance 31 May 14:00
Iran's non-oil exports significantly grow Business 31 May 14:00
Turkish national railway company opens tender to buy fuel Turkey 31 May 13:51
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of geophysical equipment Tenders 31 May 13:49
Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers Arab World 31 May 13:45
Spain to extend lockdown to 21st June Europe 31 May 13:42
Kazakhstan eyes restoration of int'l flights Transport 31 May 13:42
Azerbaijani NBCO talks expansion of financing, lending opportunities for population Finance 31 May 13:37
Canada to promote holidays at home because of COVID-19 border closures Other News 31 May 13:36
Turkish ministry talks on volumes of natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 31 May 13:35
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Italy drops Turkey 31 May 13:30
Iran's chicken farmers face losses due to currency fluctuations Business 31 May 13:29
Penetration rate of Iran's capital market increases Finance 31 May 13:29
Cow milk processing volumes double in Kazakhstan Business 31 May 13:28
Indonesia reports 700 new coronavirus infections Other News 31 May 13:24
Iran looks to tweak 'resident permit' offer for foreign investors Business 31 May 13:24
Azerbaijani MP protests against “congratulatory letter” of Canadian MP to representative of so-called "regime" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 31 May 13:24
Uzbekistan Railways to commission elevated subway line Transport 31 May 13:13
LUKOIL sees rise in sales of petroleum products in Turkey Oil&Gas 31 May 13:04
Review of main articles of Georgia's import from Azerbaijan Business 31 May 13:03
Iran reveals volume of loans issued to enterprises in Tehran Province Business 31 May 13:03
Volume of cargo transshipped from Georgia via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 31 May 12:55
Turkey discloses volume of benzoyl peroxide transshipment through its ports Turkey 31 May 12:54
Volume of cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 31 May 12:53
Volume of cargo transshipment from Iran via Turkish ports announced Turkey 31 May 12:53
Turkmenistan sells polypropylene, to Russia, UK, UAE Finance 31 May 12:50
Subsidiary of French Groupe Atlantic plans to expand its activities in Georgia Business 31 May 12:49
Cargo transshipment from Algeria via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 31 May 12:48
Epsilon obtains gas inflow from new Talimarjon well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 31 May 12:48
Value of chemicals exported from Turkey to Turkmenistan down Turkey 31 May 12:47
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan consider proposals to stimulate investment co-op Finance 31 May 12:45
Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases Other News 31 May 12:44
Georgia's imports of chemicals from Turkey increase Turkey 31 May 12:40
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover down in April 2020 Turkey 31 May 12:38
Georgia reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 31 May 12:31
Iran sharply decreases time for obtaining business licenses Business 31 May 12:29
Uzbekistan reveals data on goods in warehouses Finance 31 May 12:28
Transportation of Iranian oil and oil products may increase Oil&Gas 31 May 12:22
Turkey sees drop in number of driven vehicles World 31 May 12:20
Egyptian hotels reopened with reduced occupancy are nearly full Arab World 31 May 12:20
Cargo deliveries from Turkey to Turkmenistan slip Turkey 31 May 12:19
Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 revealed Turkey 31 May 12:19
Turkey's cement export to Turkmenistan doubles Turkey 31 May 12:19
Russia says coronavirus infections pass 400,000 Russia 31 May 12:18
All news