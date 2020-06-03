Turkey exempts Azerbaijani citizens from visa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved an agreement "on mutual exemption from visa between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey", Trend reports.

The decision on the matter has been published in Turkey's Resmi qazeti newspaper.

On the basis of the agreement, for citizens of the two countries who have valid international passports and wish to stay in these countries for a period of no more than 90 days, the requirement for a visa has been cancelled.

Earlier, citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey could stay in these countries for 30 days without a visa.

Following a relevant agreement, which was approved by Azerbaijan at a meeting of the Parliament on May 31, Turkish citizens wishing to visit and stay in Azerbaijan for a period of no more than 90 days, were exempt from visa.