European Union ready to consider visa liberalization issue with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 11

Trend:

European Union is ready to consider visa liberalization issues with Azerbaijan, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi said, Trend reports.

Várhelyi made the statement during a press conference following the video conference of the Eastern Partnership foreign affairs ministers, held on Jun. 11, 2020.

The video conference participants discussed the solidarity at the time of the COVID-19 crisis including the EU's substantial support to address the impact of the outbreak in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region.

European High Representative Josep Borell took part in the press conference together with Várhelyi.

"Today we have delivered the clear message to our Eastern Partners that even in the difficult times and mainly because the times are difficult you can count on us, we are standing by you and we support you. But at the same time, we have to look jointly to the future and reflect on how to best shape this relationship and the upcoming working deliverables of a future partnership," Borell said.

Borell said that EU has been side-by-side with its Eastern Partners and is ready to take every step on the way towards complete post COVID-19 recovery.

"Eastern Partnership is a success story, and we want this success story to continue for the benefit of all our citizens. It's 11 years of the successful policy but there is still a lot to do and still a lot that we can achieve together," he said.

In turn, Várhelyi noted that Eastern Partnership for Europe is a key priority still and it will continue to be the key priority for EU.

Commenting on the question of possible visa liberalization between EU and more Eastern Partners, including Azerbaijan, Várhelyi said that the request may be considered.

"I think our benchmarks and the conditions are well known. Should be we approached by such a request of course we’ll engage," he said.