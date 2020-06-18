UN releases report on int'l legal obligations of Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijani territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

A comprehensive report on the international legal obligations of aggressor country - Armenia, which occupied part of the Azerbaijani territory, was published at the UN headquarters in New York, Trend reports on June 18.

The main author of the report is professor, royal attorney Malcolm Shaw. The main provisions of the report are as follows:

The Armenian armed forces directly participated in the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan;

Armenia created a puppet regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and continues to maintain it in various ways, including maintaining its military presence in these territories. While trying to mask its role as an aggressor with a puppet regime, Armenia will be unable to evade responsibility for this violation of international law;

The international law prohibits the seizure of territories by force. Taking this into account, any measures undertaken by Armenia or its puppet regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories cannot change the previous legal status of these territories, and thus, in accordance with the international law, these territories continue to remain Azerbaijani territories;

Armenia bears state responsibility for violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights. Among these violations are the attempts to change the laws and the legal system related to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, violation of property rights, destruction or liquidation of cultural and historical monuments, the creation of Armenian settlements in the occupied territories;

Armenia must put an end to its violations and compensate for the damage caused as a result of these violations. In accordance with the international humanitarian law and international human rights, such obligations can be monitored and can be carried out by the mechanisms competent for Armenia, for example, by the UN human rights treaty bodies and relevant judicial institutions;

As for the war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by Armenia during aggression, individual responsibility can be carried out by national courts, including the courts of attracted or third countries, the responsibility of Armenia as a state can be ensured by the appropriate interstate mechanisms.

The report, exposing Armenia’s aggressive policy, has been printed and published with the status of an official document of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.