Political disaster in Brussels

Politics 21 June 2020 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
Political disaster in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
Trend:

The public flogging of Yerevan in Brussels on June 18-19 on the sidelines of a video conference of leaders of the EU countries and the Eastern Partnership is nothing but a political catastrophe in Brussels for Armenia.

During these two days, all the EU institutions without exception adopted an unprecedented number of documents that can be briefly described in two words as the political catastrophe for Armenia.

Former President of the European Council, now President of the European People's Party Donald Tusk, the leader of the party with the biggest number of MPs in the European Parliament and represented in the EU leadership by ten commissioners, including President of the European Commission Ursula van der Leyen, made an official statement on this topic several hours before the Summit.

Conflict Resolution section of the statement outlines the support for the territorial integrity of the countries within the internationally recognized borders. This position was determined as a priority of the EU policy towards the Eastern Partnership countries.

This is the first time in the EU history, when the support for territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders was used in terms of resolving all conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan.

Another impressive feature is that Tusk’s statement was adopted following a video conference of the European People’s Party. The messengers of the Republican Party triumphantly informed about participation of Armenia’s ex-President Serzh Sargsyan in this video conference.

On the eve of the Summit, Tusk prepared a "surprise" not only for the former leader, but also for incumbent leader of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. In his tweet, Tusk severely criticized the current regime, exposing repression against opponents. This was the severest criticizm made ever in recent years.

Tusk’s political intonation was supported by Member of the European People’s Party, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic. As the leader of the country presiding in the EU, he made an official statement at the Summit expressing clear support for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries.

This support was expressed by the majority of leaders who delivered speeches at the Summit. But in accordance with the EU fundamental documents, the statement of the country presiding in it must be considered as the position of the entire EU.

In his press statement following the Summit, current President of the European Council Charles Michel stressed "the responsibility to maintain the international order and international law shared by all EU countries.”

Michel emphasized the importance of the new EU agreement with Azerbaijan, the negotiations on which are being held intensively. In her press statement, Ursula von der Leyen focused on the practical results of the EU cooperation with the Eastern Partnership countries.

“If you look at the increase of trade volumes between 2016 and 2019, the bilateral trade volumes between the EU and all our six Eastern Partnership partners has increased substantially. For example, by as much as 55 percent with Azerbaijan and 50 percent with Ukraine. We see also that the intra-regional trade has more than doubled,” said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

There are many other examples, testifying to the unambiguous and irreversible position of the majority of political actors in Brussels regarding the support for Baku and the clear messages to Armenia.

The position of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party or the EU statement on neighborhood policy made following the Summit and testifying to the support for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries can be cited as an example.

But the most impressive feature was the resolution of the European Parliament, adopted by a crushing majority of votes (507 - for, 119 - against) on June 19 evening and entirely devoted to the Eastern Partnership.
The reference to the resolution of the European Parliament dated May 20, 2010 “Requirement for the EU strategy in the South Caucasus” was made in the preamble of the document.

The territories occupied by the Armenian armed forces were called "occupied" in paragraphs 8 and 10 of this document. In this document, the European Parliament expressed support for the territorial integrity of the three regional countries without any motion of self-determination featured in the Armenian interpretation.

The need to resolve the conflict on the basis of international law, stipulated in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, dated 1975, was reiterated in the recent resolution of the European Parliament and again without the manipulation of the term “self-determination of nations” favored by Armenians.

In accordance with the first part of paragraph (M) of the preamble of the resolution, "the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries have been still undermined by unresolved regional conflicts, external aggression (!) and ongoing occupation (!) of some of these countries ..." .

"Undermining human rights" has been stressed as the negative consequences of external aggression and occupation. This is an insurmountable challenge for Armenia, positioning itself as an "outpost" of democracy in the region (an outpost again – we've had enough of it!).

The European Parliament points out that these rights of the victims of external aggression and occupation - refugees and internally displaced people have been violated.

The European Parliament’s established position on the EU support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of the Eastern Partnership member-states within the internationally recognized borders has been reaffirmed in its resolution as of June 19.

The "support [by the EU] for the efforts of [states] to fully implement these principles" was expressed in the same paragraph of the resolution. Thus, the European Parliament not only recognizes the right of states to ensure sovereignty and territorial integrity by force within the internationally recognized borders, but also supports these efforts. This is more than an obvious signal to Yerevan.

Paragraph (b o) includes the immediate withdrawal of foreign troops from all occupied territories of the Eastern Partnership countries, in the territories of which there are occupation forces. This also applies to Azerbaijan, the lands of which have been occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

All these resolutions, statements and other documents have been adopted just within the past two days. Along with the recent statement made by the group of the MEPs on the construction of a new road by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, they are creating a large-scale mosaic of the complete discrediting of Armenia’s policy towards Europe.

Any attempts by Goebbels propaganda (both Pashinyan’s team and its opponents in Armenia) to level this political catastrophe in Brussels are doomed to failure.

The EU made its massive and, perhaps, last warning to the aggressor. It does not want and can no longer put up with aggression in neighboring countries, which turns into a threat to the European development model itself. The curbing of the occupiers is becoming a concern not only for Azerbaijan, but also for our European partners.

Perhaps, this is the meaning of the successively repeated political achievements of the Azerbaijani president. Each of them brings closer the international legal recognition of our future victory, not necessarily military, but definitely fast, complete and irrevocable.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran vows &quot;appropriate&quot; response to IAEA resolution
Iran vows "appropriate" response to IAEA resolution
Iran foreign minister: An 'agreeable solution' possible for IAEA inspection request
Iran foreign minister: An 'agreeable solution' possible for IAEA inspection request
Iran's FM makes statement on country's co-op with IAEA
Iran's FM makes statement on country's co-op with IAEA
Loading Bars
Latest
Russia reports over 7,700 new COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 12:56
Georgian domestic exports down Business 12:54
Political disaster in Brussels Politics 12:44
Azerbaijan discloses spheres with limited activity during tough quarantine regime Society 12:31
Over 1,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow Russia 12:09
MasterCard contactless transactions grow in Azerbaijan Finance 11:41
Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 11:04
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID - 19 cases surpass 3,000 mark Kyrgyzstan 10:55
Iran reveals value of product export via free trade zones Business 10:37
Number of Iranian steel companies production volume disclosed Business 10:30
Kazakhstan records 446 more COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 10:02
Chinese mainland reports 26 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Raiffeisen Bank International helping Azerbaijan with its financial legislation Finance 09:20
South Africa's COVID-19 cases approaching 100,000 Other News 09:15
Yoga in the fight against COVID-19 World 09:00
South Korea reported 48 new coronavirus cases Other News 08:57
Iran expresses concerns over test of nuclear ballistic missile by France Iran 08:01
Chile registers 236,748 cases of COVID-19, with 4,295 deaths Other News 07:15
Serbians head to polls in Europe's first post-lockdown election Europe 06:10
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 32 to 3,597 Russia 05:02
Three killed, two critically injured in stabbing incident in southern England Europe 02:44
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by nearly 139,000 World 01:49
Several people stabbed in English town of Reading Europe 00:56
Hong Kong records fifth coronavirus death Other News 20 June 23:00
Azerbaijan, India to organize ICT business missions Business 20 June 21:55
Three children die after fire at flat in Scotland Europe 20 June 21:14
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 21 Oil&Gas 20 June 20:25
Azerbaijan reveals data on latest grain harvesting Azerbaijan 20 June 20:25
Required liquidity value of Iranian industry revealed Finance 20 June 20:24
Iran announces number of licenses for operation of enterprises Finance 20 June 20:23
Iran reveals volume of foreign investment Finance 20 June 20:09
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Business 20 June 20:09
Volume of gas condensate delivered by Iranian Karoun Company up Oil&Gas 20 June 20:06
Mastercard: E-trade to become even more popular in Azerbaijan Finance 20 June 20:06
Uzbekistan to issue new type of immigration visa Tourism 20 June 20:05
Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce & Industry plans to take part in European project Business 20 June 20:05
Uzbekistan's import of grain, legumes from Turkey spikes amid COVID-19 Turkey 20 June 20:05
Azerbaijani political analyst: Appointment of Samvel Babayan as “head” of illegal regime once again confirms that Armenia is terrorist state Politics 20 June 19:51
Bulgarian Hydroenergy to up solar energy capacities in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Oil&Gas 20 June 19:46
Peru's COVID-19 caseload nears 250,000 Other News 20 June 19:24
Azerbaijan detects 471 new COVID-19 cases Society 20 June 18:45
Elon Musk tweets Tesla postpones annual shareholder meeting World 20 June 18:31
Georgia reveals export statistics of major commodities to Russia Business 20 June 16:57
Presidents of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss key areas of bilateral co-op Turkmenistan 20 June 15:16
Turkmenistan agrees to get nominated for IRENA Council election Turkmenistan 20 June 15:10
Iranian National Steel Company discloses production volume Business 20 June 15:01
Iranian president makes announcement on schools, universities amid COVID-19 Iran 20 June 14:56
Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president: Provocative statements of Armenian PM destroy negotiation process format Politics 20 June 14:53
Georgia decreases import of petroleum and petroleum oils from Russia Oil&Gas 20 June 14:49
People in Iran to be required wearing face masks in public Iran 20 June 14:23
BP’s Upstream to be smaller in future Oil&Gas 20 June 14:18
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to possibly reconsider aircraft renewal plans Transport 20 June 14:17
US boosts its import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 20 June 14:08
Iran's Esfahan Steel Company reveals volume of production Business 20 June 14:06
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Iran slumping Turkey 20 June 14:06
People eligible for state aid amid COVID-19 to increase in Georgia Finance 20 June 14:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 20 Society 20 June 13:59
Azerbaijan responding well to external shocks during global crisis Finance 20 June 13:58
Georgia's broccoli to be exported to US Business 20 June 13:57
Georgia creates Blueberry Council Business 20 June 13:51
Georgia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 20 June 13:50
Georgian Caesar company to increase production of dairy products Business 20 June 13:49
Kazakhstan's import of Tajik-made goods drops Business 20 June 13:46
Iran announces volume of funds sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 20 June 13:46
TBC research: Georgia sees rise in occupancy rates of hotels Business 20 June 13:44
Electricity production decreases in Georgia in May 2020 Oil&Gas 20 June 13:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 12-19) Finance 20 June 13:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 12-19) Finance 20 June 13:40
Iran's Arvandan Oil & Gas Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 20 June 13:37
USAID supports Central Asian countries in maximizing mutual trading Oil&Gas 20 June 13:35
Azerbaijan may become biggest silk producer in region Commentary 20 June 13:35
Turkmen parliament's meeting postponed Turkmenistan 20 June 13:11
Funds to be spent on renovation of buses in Tehran city announced Business 20 June 13:09
Iran Khodro discloses details of big state order Business 20 June 12:47
Film shot in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan not helping resolve conflict - MP Politics 20 June 12:46
Turkmenistan talks details of hosting next WHO mission Turkmenistan 20 June 12:45
Electricity consumption decreases in Iran Oil&Gas 20 June 11:33
Iran discloses amount of revenues from fig exports Business 20 June 11:28
Iran reveals production of Bandar Abbas power plant Oil&Gas 20 June 11:19
Iran announces data on vehicle manufacturing Business 20 June 11:04
Turkmenistan eyes to cooperate with Russia’s regions in field of industry Turkmenistan 20 June 11:03
Kazakh oil & gas company to buy measuring tools via tender Tenders 20 June 10:51
Turkish minister: TANAP - 'Energy Silk Route' Turkey 20 June 10:37
Iranian currency rates for June 20 Finance 20 June 10:34
Iran's Mehr Petrochemical Company discloses its production volume Oil&Gas 20 June 10:21
Share of public sector in Azerbaijan's export unveiled Finance 20 June 10:06
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 June 10:06
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Georgia surges from January through April Turkey 20 June 10:05
Iran reveals number of licenses issued to industrial enterprises in Yazd Province Finance 20 June 09:22
Azerbaijan working on launching e-TIR system on East-West route Transport 20 June 09:15
Central Bank of Iran says to provide foreign currency to local businesses Business 20 June 09:01
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy chemical materials Tenders 20 June 08:45
U.S. Attorney who was investigating Trump's lawyer replaced in surprise move US 20 June 08:25
428 more Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19 Kazakhstan 20 June 08:09
Chinese mainland reports 27 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 20 June 07:51
Russian, US diplomats to discuss arms control in Vienna on June 22-23 Russia 20 June 07:25
Georgia's COVID-19 cases stand at 896, of which 741 recovered Georgia 20 June 07:00
U.S. rejects Chinese airlines' request for additional flights US 20 June 06:37
North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid heightened tensions Other News 20 June 05:43
All news