Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new educational block of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
As part of their visits to Ganja, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new educational block of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University in Ganja.
The president and the first lady viewed conditions created at the new educational block.
