Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Djibouti

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismaël Omar Guelleh.

“Dear Mr. President, it is on the occasion of the national holiday of the friendly Republic of Djibouti – Independence Day that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and your people,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The present level of relations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti, that are based on good traditions and mutual respect, is gratifying,” President Aliyev added. “I am confident that our beneficial cooperation within across such international platforms as the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement will continue to develop successfully.”

“I seize this opportunity, to wish strong health and success to you, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Djibouti,” the Azerbaijani president said.