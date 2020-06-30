Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Armenia continues aggression under guise of ceasefire (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Unfortunately, Armenia continues aggression against Azerbaijan under the guise of the ceasefire, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.

The assistant to the president said that Azerbaijan supports all international peace initiatives.

"However, only ceasefire is not enough,” Hajiyev added. “Despite the agreement on ceasefire reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 1994, peace has not yet been achieved yet. Unfortunately, Armenia continues aggression under the guise of ceasefire. Along with the calls for ceasefire, the principles and requirements of the UN Charter must be observed. An end must be put to the occupation. This is even more relevant during the coronavirus pandemic."